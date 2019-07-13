Check out the most adorable kids of popular TV celebs

Vivan Bathena and his baby girl

Vivan Bathena and his wife Nikhila Palat welcomed their first baby on June 9, 2019. It was only after Nikhila delivered that the actor announced the news on his social media account.

Surveen Chawla and her baby

Surveen Chawla welcomed her little bundle of joy, a baby girl on April 15.

Saumya Tandon and her son

Saumya Tandon gave birth to a baby boy in January. The actress and her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh are ecstatic with the new addition to their family.

Anas Rashid and his baby girl Aayat

Anas Rashid, who was blessed with a baby girl on February 11, shared the first picture of his daughter Aayat on his Instagram handle.

Purab Kohli and his baby boy

Purab Kohli shared an adorable pic with his son, who they have named – Osian Nur.

Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie Kapoor

Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor turned mommy to a little baby boy via surrogacy, this year. Fans and her family members couldn't express their joy in words and were seen beaming with joy upon the arrival of the little one.

Sunny Leone and her adorable twins, Asher and Noah

Splitvilla host Sunny Leone got captured with her twins at the airport. And these pictures of Asher and Noah will just make your day.