Check out the name of Barun Sobti’s daughter

MUMBAI: It is raining celebrations for Actor Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda, who became proud parents of a baby girl on June 28. Sobti has always maintained low- profile when it comes to his personal life told Bombay Times that the feeling of becoming a father for the first time is beyond description. “We have named our daughter, Sifat, which means praise. I can’t describe my happiness in words. Like all parents, we just wanted our baby to be healthy. Pashmeen and I had secretly hoped for a girl,” he said.



But for now, the actor is all prepared to embark on the journey of parenthood.



