Check out the name of Barun Sobti’s daughter

MUMBAI: It is raining celebrations for Actor Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda, who became proud parents of a baby girl on June 28. Sobti has always maintained low- profile when it comes to his personal life told Bombay Times that the feeling of becoming a father for the first time is beyond description. “We have named our daughter, Sifat, which means praise. I can’t describe my happiness in words. Like all parents, we just wanted our baby to be healthy. Pashmeen and I had secretly hoped for a girl,” he said.
But for now, the actor is all prepared to embark on the journey of parenthood.
Watch this space for more updates.
Do you like the new look of Sanjivani?
Who is your favourite Radha-Krishna jodi?
Add new comment