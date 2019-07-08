News

Check out the name of Barun Sobti’s daughter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jul 2019 01:02 PM

MUMBAI: It is raining celebrations for Actor Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda, who became proud parents of a baby girl on June 28. Sobti has always maintained low- profile when it comes to his personal life told Bombay Times that the feeling of becoming a father for the first time is beyond description. “We have named our daughter, Sifat, which means praise. I can’t describe my happiness in words. Like all parents, we just wanted our baby to be healthy. Pashmeen and I had secretly hoped for a girl,” he said.

But for now, the actor is all prepared to embark on the journey of parenthood.

Watch this space for more updates. 

Tags > Barun Sobti, Pashmeen Manchanda, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam

past seven days