Check out the ongoing track of Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera had turned into a thriller romance drama since Kainat's true face came into picture. The sweet and simple appearing Kainat turned out to be a real psycho lover. Kainat gets inclined to get Zaroon's love, knowing he loves Saltanat. She gets ready to cross any limits to achieve her goals. She had held hatred for Saltanat since childhood. The suppressed anger and ill feelings for her own sister digs a big wound in her heart. Kainat doesn't have any love for Saltanat or their mother, Zainab. Kainat breaks all bounds by trying to kill Saltanat. She makes numerous attempts to kill her sister.



Kainat fails in her attempts and comes up with crocodile tears and apologies to convince Saltanat. This time, Kainat crosses limits by planning an identity switch with Saltanat. Kainat takes Saltanat's place in Zaroon's life when Saltanat challenges her that Zaroon will always identify his lover. Kainat fulfils her hatred. It has to be seen if Kainat's plan backfires again. Zaroon learns Kainat's conspiracy to kill Saltanat. He takes the big move to expose her in front of the Shah family. The drama is getting intense with every episode. What's your take on Sufiyana Pyaar Mera's current track? Let us know your opinion.