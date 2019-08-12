News

Check out the poster of Ravi Dubey-Nia Sharma’s Jamai Raja 2.0

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 08:53 PM

MUMBAI: Jamai Raja was one of the most popular television soaps. Zee5 is bringing back the sequel of Zee TV’s popular show. The makers have retained actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma from the first edition. Apart from Ravi and Nia, Achint Kaur will also be seen reprising her role from the previous season.   

This time the show will stream on Zee’s OTT platform Zee5 and has been titled, Jamai Raja 2.0. The makers recently revealed the first poster of the series and we’re all the more excited to watch it. 

Have a look at the poster here:

 

Tags > Jamai Raja, Zee TV, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Zee’s OTT platform Zee5, Jamai Raja 2.0, Nia, Achint Kaur,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Joker
Joker
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa

past seven days