Check out the poster of Ravi Dubey-Nia Sharma’s Jamai Raja 2.0

MUMBAI: Jamai Raja was one of the most popular television soaps. Zee5 is bringing back the sequel of Zee TV’s popular show. The makers have retained actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma from the first edition. Apart from Ravi and Nia, Achint Kaur will also be seen reprising her role from the previous season.



This time the show will stream on Zee’s OTT platform Zee5 and has been titled, Jamai Raja 2.0. The makers recently revealed the first poster of the series and we’re all the more excited to watch it.



Have a look at the poster here:



