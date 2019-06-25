Check out TV celebs who own expensive cars and bikes

MUMBAI: Many television actors are fond of expensive cars and bikes. Kapil Sharma, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Shivangi Joshi and many other celebs are proud owners of fancy cars. Take a look below.

Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab, who is known for the show Jija Ji Ghar Par Hai, bought a swanky new car. She bought a fiery hot red Mercedes car. An elated Hiba also shared the good news with her fans on social media.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Eid seems to have been all the more special for the adorable couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. The duo welcomed a new member to their family, a new luxury bike.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani though simple in her lifestyle, seems to be fond of cars. She is a proud owner of a luxury car.

Shiny Doshi

Shiny Doshi, who is known for the soap Jamai Raja, recently purchased a fancy car.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently bought a swanky new car for herself and has become the proud owner of a navy blue Jaguar car.

Varun Sood

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Varun Sood bought his first luxury car. He took his black beauty for a spin with girlfriend Divya Agarwal, his sister Vedika and mentor Rannvijay Singha.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant became proud owners of a new car. The lovebirds recently purchased a luxury car.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently purchased a luxury car on their first wedding anniversary. They gifted themselves a bright red car.

Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, fulfilled his long awaiting wish as he purchased his dream car.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for the show Kundali Bhagya, is the proud owner of stylish grew car.

Priyank Sharma

Bigg Boss season 11's Priyank Sharma is the proud owner of a swanky black beauty.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, who is the most popular female comedians, is the proud owner of a super luxurious car.

Ronit Roy

Ace actor Ronit Roy is the owner of a fancy bright yellow car that he gifted himself.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari purchased a new car with hubby Abhinav Kohli.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik, who is known for the show FIR, purchased a posh and expensive car.

Sunil Grover

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover is a proud owner of an expensive car.

Gautam Rode

Gautam Rode, who is known for the show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, loves expensive wheels and owns one.

Ram Kapoor

Bade Achche Lagte Hai actor Ram Kapoor owns expensive cars and has an amazing collection of fancy cars.