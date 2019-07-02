News

Check out what Nakuul Mehta is up to post Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved actors of television. He rose to fame with his performance as Shivaay in Ishqbaaaz and become a household name, and today, he has a massive fan following.

The show went off air a few months ago, and Nakuul seems to be travelling and hosting a web series. Have a look at what he's been up to.

Nakuul loves travelling. He is travelling with his wife to many destinations, and the couple looks gorgeous together.

Nakuul is also hosting a show on cricket, which is titled Ulta Fullta, in which he interviews a lot of cricketers.

He is also working on a documentary for his friend Alekh. He posted some beautiful pictures from the shoot.

