Check out what Nakuul Mehta is up to post Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved actors of television. He rose to fame with his performance as Shivaay in Ishqbaaaz and become a household name, and today, he has a massive fan following.
The show went off air a few months ago, and Nakuul seems to be travelling and hosting a web series. Have a look at what he's been up to.
Nakuul loves travelling. He is travelling with his wife to many destinations, and the couple looks gorgeous together.
Nakuul is also hosting a show on cricket, which is titled Ulta Fullta, in which he interviews a lot of cricketers.
He is also working on a documentary for his friend Alekh. He posted some beautiful pictures from the shoot.
Show your love for Nakuul in the comments section below!
Do you like the new look of Sanjivani?
Who is your favourite Radha-Krishna jodi?
Add new comment