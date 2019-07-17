News

Check out what Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna are up to on the sets of Sanjivani!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 12:57 PM

Medical drama Sanjivani was loved by the audience in 2002. The show gained a massive youth fan following, and people could not have enough of it.

Considering the popularity of the show, Sanjivani will soon make a comeback, and this time, it stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, and others. And as much as the audience is excited for the show to hit the screens, Surbhi too seems to be eager to shoot for the show as a doctor.

Her social media account is often updated with behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the show, and we love how the show is shaping up.

Take a look.

How excited are you to watch this season of Sanjivani?

