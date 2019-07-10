News

Check out whom Pearl V Puri offered his first piece of birthday cake to

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 07:19 PM

It is time to pop the champagne and cut a cake, as it happens to be the birthday of television’s charming actor Pearl V Puri.

Since last night, the Bepannah Pyaar actor has been showered with tons of wishes from his fans and friends.

The actor brought in his birthday with industry friends namely Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Heli Daruwala, Vikas Gupta, and singer Darshan Raval.

They celebrated Pearl’s birthday by enjoying a jam session and surprised him with birthday cakes. In one of the videos, Pearl is seen blowing candles and cutting the cake as the others sing the birthday song for him.

Well, what grabbed our attention was that Pearl offered the first piece of birthday cake to Karishma Tanna, whom he was once rumoured to be dating.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at this video!

Tags > Pearl V Puri, birthday cake, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and`[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey...
  • Splitsvilla Season 2 winner Sakshi Pradhan to play a villain in THIS show[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Splitsvilla Season 2...
  • THIS is how Debina Bonnerjee BREAKS small screen STEREOTYPES[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    THIS is how Debina...
  • THIS is how Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and Surbhi Jyoti made Pearl V Puri's birthday SPECIAL![field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    THIS is how Karishma...
  • Nach Baliye 9 participants to go club hopping and roam around Mumbai in a Limousine for show's launch [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Nach Baliye 9...
  • Sangram Singh[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'...

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days