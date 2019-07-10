Check out whom Pearl V Puri offered his first piece of birthday cake to

It is time to pop the champagne and cut a cake, as it happens to be the birthday of television’s charming actor Pearl V Puri.

Since last night, the Bepannah Pyaar actor has been showered with tons of wishes from his fans and friends.

The actor brought in his birthday with industry friends namely Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Heli Daruwala, Vikas Gupta, and singer Darshan Raval.

They celebrated Pearl’s birthday by enjoying a jam session and surprised him with birthday cakes. In one of the videos, Pearl is seen blowing candles and cutting the cake as the others sing the birthday song for him.

Well, what grabbed our attention was that Pearl offered the first piece of birthday cake to Karishma Tanna, whom he was once rumoured to be dating.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at this video!