Checkout: Anas Rashid's ENGAGEMENT pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2017 07:25 PM

Congratulations and celebrations!!!

Good wishes have been pouring in for popular actor Anas Rashid (last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum) ever since he announced his impending wedding.

Recently, Anas declared that he is set to marry Heena, a girl chosen by his parents. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he also mentioned that he is set to get engaged soon and will marry by the end of this year.

Now, we hear that Anas has got engaged to Heena at his home town in Punjab. The engagement happened yesterday in presence of his close ones.

Anas has happily shared the news with all his fans on his social media account too. Have a look at his engagement pictures –

Engaged with Heena yesterday,,, Happy day and happy memories ,

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on

We tried reaching the actor but his phone was unreachable.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple. 

Tags > Anas Rashid, ENGAGEMENT pictures,

