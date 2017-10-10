TellyChakkar.com has already reported about the upcoming updates on Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) that after a lot of tensions, Avni (Aditi Rathore) and Neil (Zain Imam) will re-marry.

Now, we hear that their re-marriage track will further unfold some major drama.

Our source informs us, “Amid Neil's wedding ceremony, he will receive a call from a worried Juhi who will inform him that her daughter has been kidnapped and put into human trafficking. Now, Neil will be on a mission to rescue Juhi’s daughter.”

Neil’s friend DD (Jahaan Arora) will disguise himself in a completely different look to help out Neil with a mission to find out Juhi’s missing daughter.

When we contacted Jahaan and he confirmed the development with us.

