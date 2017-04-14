Hot Downloads

Checkout: Divyanka Tripathi’s ‘Dhinka Chika’ moment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2017 06:37 PM

Tinsel town’s popular beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, is winning hearts as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. And the lady is also grooving on the dance floor of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, with hubby Vivek Dahiya.

And guys, she has just got another reason to dance and rejoice.

Divyanka, is quite loved on the social media and even has the highest number of followers on Instagram. And yesterday, she achieved a greater feat, that of hitting four million followers.

She is always known for her uniqueness and cool nature. The pretty actress, instead of just posting a message for her fans saying thank you, did a super cute act that will leave you smiling.

Yeah!!! She spread smiles with her Happy Dance moves along with hubby Vivek, and her choreographers of Nach Baliye.

Have a look and enjoy –

Aaj ki chaukaane wali khabar! #AawashyakSuchna #ImportantNotice

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Many more to come, Divyanka.

