Checkout: Kanika Maheshwari funny memes

You must have been familiar with Meenakshi and her witty side. She did add a lot of color in the Star Plus’ cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Talented beauty Kanika Maheshwari, who is known for playing Meenakshi, is back to carry forward the legacy of her role with the sequel of the show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Having entertained with her character so far, Kanika is now entertaining the world with a hatke way.

She is now making funny memes while she isn't shooting and posts them on her social media accounts. The videos made by her are hilarious and we assure that you will have a good laugh.

When we contacted Kanika to know more about it, she said, “It’s my idea to make such videos and I keep harassing my director that I won’t give my shot until and unless you won’t shoot my video (laughs). I have made three videos so far and they were very funny. I am getting good response for the same.”

“It’s my new favourite pass time on sets. I make sure that the videos should look presentable. That’s why I prefer shooting them on the set in good lighting. I have made few more videos and I am keen on making more,” signs off Kanika.

Have a look at Kanika’s videos –

Kicking off my #mondayblues with some humour & fun on sets Comment down & tell me how much did you like it #justforlaughs #funnymemes A post shared by kanica maheshwari (@kanicamaheshwari) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

Facing #mondayblues ? No worries, here's another funny video from the sets #funnymemes #tusoorajmainsanjhpiyaji #behindthescenes A post shared by kanica maheshwari (@kanicamaheshwari) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Keep the entertainment alive, Kanika.