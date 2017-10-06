Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa will soon enter into a new phase!

The above Alchemy Productions’ show will soon have 20 years of leap. Post the story jump, the makers willintroduce reincarnation and revenge drama.

Nisha will shoot down Aditya (Sudeep Sahir) and Jhanvi (Disha Parmar).

Post the 20 years of leap, Nisha and Samar (Ashish Kapoor) will be staying together while Aditya and Jhanvi will be reincarnated.

Aditya will be seen playing the cool dude, Arjun while Disha will shed her traditional look and play the hot diva, Jia.

Have a look at their new avatar for the show!

