Checkout: Rajasthan through Shweta Basu Prasad’s lens

It’s always good to explore new things whenever you get little time out of your hectic work schedule and actors are no behind in doing so.



Well, Pretty and talented Shweta Basu Prasad, who was recently seen on Star Plus’ historical drama Chandra Nandini, is currently on a sabbatical after the show wrapped up. And she is making the most out of her sabbatical phase by travelling and exploring the beauty of Rajasthan.



In fact, the actress is setting some major travel goals while exploring Rajasthan and capturing the beauty of the place through her lens.



She has posted some amazing photos of Rajasthan on her Instagram profile and we just can’t stop staring at them and say ‘WOW.’ Have a look at the clicks –

Travelogue #rajasthan A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:53am PST

#pushkar swipe for pictures A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:32am PST

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:26am PST

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:55am PST

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:02am PST

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:11am PST

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:14am PST

Lovely clicks, Shweta.