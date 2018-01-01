Checkout: Rajasthan through Shweta Basu Prasad’s lens

It’s always good to explore new things whenever you get little time out of your hectic work schedule and actors are no behind in doing so.
Well, Pretty and talented Shweta Basu Prasad, who was recently seen on Star Plus’ historical drama Chandra Nandini, is currently on a sabbatical after the show wrapped up. And she is making the most out of her sabbatical phase by travelling and exploring the beauty of Rajasthan.
In fact, the actress is setting some major travel goals while exploring Rajasthan and capturing the beauty of the place through her lens.
She has posted some amazing photos of Rajasthan on her Instagram profile and we just can’t stop staring at them and say ‘WOW.’ Have a look at the clicks –
Lovely clicks, Shweta.
