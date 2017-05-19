Checkout: Saumya Tandon’s binges on street food

Actresses are known for their strict diet routines and if you show them junk food, they might just run away from you. But Saumya Tandon won’t. She might just take a bite from your plate and leave you shocked!

How did we deduce this theory? Because as every normal Indian, Saumya too, loves chaat and isn’t afraid to eat it.

Saumya posted a cute picture of her bingeing on paani puri yesterday (18 May), while relishing an off from work.

Check it out:

The best part of chutti day #chaat time A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on May 18, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Now that’s called the original ‘foodie’ attitude, don’t you think?

Saumya Tandon is currently seen as ‘Anita Bhabhi’ on the popular sitcom on &TV ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!’.