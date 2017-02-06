Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Shabbana Mullani
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Kushal Tandon
Sarah-Jane Dias
Jayshree Soni
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas

News

Checkout: Social media savvy Samridh and Aashika's fun videos

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 06:24 PM

The millennial generation loves the smartphone and social media!

Proving the same, the new breed of actors, too have great affection towards the world of web. And Swabhimaan actors Samridh Bawa and Aashika Bhatia, definitely fall under the category.               

The two, apart from being great actors, are fun loving youngsters who have a ball while shooting. Samridh and Aashika have found a common ground when it comes to making and shooting short videos for their social media account.

We came across numerous videos of the duo dancing and enacting funny scenes.

When we buzzed Samridh to know more about it, he quipped, “I have suddenly found a director in me who enjoys strategising and shooting fun videos. Luckily I found a great friend in Aashika who too loves being a part of the activity. Together, we have great fun making these videos and it has become a rage on the sets. Now other people come to us and ask to be included in the team. Karan (Singhmar) also joins in and I must add we are a creative lot (laughs).”

Here checkout their super cool videos:

A video posted by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on

A video posted by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on

A video posted by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on

A video posted by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

