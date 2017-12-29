Hot Downloads

Checkout: Veer Aryan’s amazing look transformation

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2017 06:43 PM

Hanif Hilal, now Veer Aryan, who debuted as an actor with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya, a web-series which gives a take on people who are into alternative ways of sexual gratification, was quite commended for his role.

Actors often experiment with their looks and style and in many ways; it is a very important part of an actor's job because it defines their vision, attention to detail and maturity as a performer. Choreographer turned actor Veer Aryan, who was last seen on the 70mm screens in the Bollywood movie, Bhoomi looks quite different from what he looked 1 year ago.

Veer took to Instagram to share a picture of how he looked with shorter hair and beard last year as compared to his perm curled long hair and thick beard which he currently sports.

Which look of Veer do you like most- Then or now?





