Checkout Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Krishna Mukherjee aka Aaliya’s hidden talent!

We all know that actress, Krishna Mukherjee who plays Aaliya in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) is a fine actress.



But did you know that she is a fabulous dancer too? Yes!



Krishna is a trained Jazz and Ballet dancer. Infact, she even coached people into dancing.



Shedding some light on the same, the pretty actress averred, “I trained with the popular Danceworx Performing Arts Academy back in Delhi and have even performed at the Kingdom of Dreams. I used to be very flexible earlier but due to my shoot timings, I have noticed that my body has stiffened. I should say that enrolling for a good dance class is my New Year resolution!”



Good-luck Krishna!