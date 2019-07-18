Chef Ranveer Brar to collaborate with Zee TV for a cookery show?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece of information from the television industry.



According to our sources, Zee TV is apparently in talks to roll out a cookery show tentatively titled Dil Se Khao Aur Khilao. The makers and the channel are keen on getting popular chef Ranveer Brar on board for the show.



A source close to the project revealed, 'The makers are working on making regional cooking effortless with the show. If Ranveer comes on board, we are sure the audiences will enjoy his suggestions and expertise in cooking.'



Although the show is at a nascent stage, we have heard that it may also have popular Zee TV characters making an appearance on it.



