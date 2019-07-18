News

Chef Ranveer Brar to collaborate with Zee TV for a cookery show?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece of information from the television industry.

According to our sources, Zee TV is apparently in talks to roll out a cookery show tentatively titled Dil Se Khao Aur Khilao. The makers and the channel are keen on getting popular chef Ranveer Brar on board for the show.

A source close to the project revealed, 'The makers are working on making regional cooking effortless with the show. If Ranveer comes on board, we are sure the audiences will enjoy his suggestions and expertise in cooking.'

Although the show is at a nascent stage, we have heard that it may also have popular Zee TV characters making an appearance on it.

Are you excited to watch the show? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Dil Se Khao Aur Khilao, Chef Ranveer Brar, Zee TV, cookery show, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena

past seven days