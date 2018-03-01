Chetan Bhagat’s mother on the sets of ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’

Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ recently had a special visitor on the sets – Rekha Bhagat, mother of the famed Indian author – Chetan Bhagat.

Rekha Bhagat, being one of the loyal viewers of the 90s show, had expressed an interest to visit the sets and meet the star-cast. Rekhaji wanted to congratulate the actors on doing a fabulous job of recreating the yesteryear era for the enjoyment of the audiences.

When contacted Ashi said, “It was a pleasant surprise to host Rekhaji on the sets. She is a very sweet lady and clicked lots of photos with us. She appreciated our work and told us that she never misses a single episode. It was a heart-warming experience to chat with the mother of India’s leading author – Chetan Bhagat. Moments such as these encourage us to continue doing great work to entertain audiences. When noted personalities such as Rekha Bhagat meet us personally and praise our efforts, it motivates us with renewed vigour to put our best foot forward. Rekhaji visited the different places on our sets such as bazaar and shops and clicked photos as she wanted to remember this trip. She couldn’t spend a lot of time with us as she had to board a flight to Delhi in the evening.”