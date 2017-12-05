Chetan Hansraj to play reptilian in TV show

Actor Chetan Hansraj has been roped in to play a reptilian named Mahish in the mythological show "Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav".

"The character is of an ‘asura', a reptilian, like Medusa with multiple snake heads, and it is awesome to essay such roles," Chetan said in a statement.

"I believe in experiencing different characters that normally you wouldn't see. I am sure the viewers will be in for some umpteen entertainment with this track line," he added.

Chetan's entry will bring a lot of twists in the storyline, according to a source.

"Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav" depicts the mythical story of 52 'shakti peeths' from the perspective of Lord Shiva's Bhairav form.

Also featuring Rohit Bakshi, the show is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)