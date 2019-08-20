Chhavi Mittal shares her take on breastfeeding in public

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal is a popular television actress who has worked in shows such as Ek Chutki Aasman, Bandini and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann to name a few. She has also co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein.
The actress is currently on a mission to bring about awareness on breastfeeding. An inspiration to new mothers, Chhavi has been a leading light encouraging mothers to regain post-partum confidence. In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Chhavi expressed her thoughts on breastfeeding in public. She said, “Breastfeeding is a beautiful thing between a mother and a child. It's a bond that is impossible to break. Those 20 minutes with the baby is bliss. So I like that 'us' time to be secluded and with no one around. Yes, there are times when we have to step out of the house with the baby. Public breastfeeding should be allowed. If you are allowed to smoke, drink, abuse in public, why not breastfeeding? It's the most beautiful and natural thing to do. All of us have done it at some point in time. Why shy away from it? A lot of importance is given to breastfeeding.”
Because a mother is so protective about her baby, it is hard to trust anyone with him or her. This also holds true for the many things that a new born comes in contact with. The innocent looking teddy.. "is it carrying germs?", the milk bottle.. "is it properly sterilised?", the formula we use (in case of top feeds), the linen we use, the clothes, etc etc... But one of the things that I totally look forward to with little @arhamhussein is the daily massage & bath. A lot of mothers ask me about what products I use for him, well I have used @themomsco from day one. I find the products gentle and have never had any issues with rashes or redness etc. Also, @arhamhussein has been asked to stay away from strong smells for the first 5 years due to the risk of developing any breathing troubles (it's genetic) and for that reason also I find @themomsco products great. Even the fragrance is gentle. In case of my elder one @areezahussein I didn't know the existence of these products (maybe they weren't even launched then) and I used many other things in my endeavour to find the right one for her. In fact, in one of my earlier posts I had mentioned a skin condition that she had developed due to over-drying, and this is when she ONLY used specially designed baby products. Hence, in my experience, the best of products sometimes have chemicals that can react to your baby's skin. So for @arhamhussein I decided to use only these all natural products from @themomsco . In fact, I even use these on @areezahussein now and she loves them! Although I'm not sure if these products are for 6 year olds but at least it keeps mommy and babies both happy :) #mommyblogger _____________________________ #chhavimittal #baby #arham #blog #blogger #blogging #mother #motherhood #care #mom #new mom
When I was in the hospital post my delivery, I can almost swear that I could still feel kicks in my tummy (it's not possible btw) Phantom kicks! And sometimes I wonder, it was so much better when little Arham was in my tummy. I could protect him from the world, shield him! I almost feel the same way when I wear him. But did you know that baby wearing has many benefits? Apart from the obvious benefit that you can be "hands free" while also carrying your baby, it also increases bonding with your LO. Of course you can have him in front of your eyes without being tied to a chair, but the skin-to-skin contact also increases the release of hormones that increase milk production. Also some babies actually prefer being held in this position for reasons like reflux, colic, or just the need to hear the mother's heartbeat. I love it... & I bet he loves it too, coz he pretty much just sleeps in there or calmly stares into the beyond.. So here I am sharing the joy I get out of baby wearing... Who knows, this little info might help someone else too! This baby sling is from @soulslings And they have other diffrent kinds also. #babywearing ____________________________ #baby #sleepingbaby #babysleeping #sling #babysling #mothers #moms #happybaby #chhavimittal
My feet are so swollen that even flip flops don't fit. So is the rest of my body. My head hurts like it'll explode, due to the spinal tap. I've gone deaf in one ear, also an extremely rare side effect of the spinal tap. I'm supposed to drink 5 litres of water, and getting up to go the loo takes 15 minutes. Lying down is the only position that gives me comfort, sometimes I even eat in that position. But right now, at 1am, I'm doing some office work, when the baby sleeps and there's some peace, because @shittyideastrending 's new Web-series #BinBulayeMehmaan had to be launched today. I know this will pass. This pain will be forgotten. But will the pain that I endured on my soul during the birth be ever forgotten? Sharing my birth story soon, when I feel ready. #birthstory ___________________________ #birth #pain #chhavimittal #mypregnancyjourney #labourroom #ot
