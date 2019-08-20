Chhavi Mittal shares her take on breastfeeding in public

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal is a popular television actress who has worked in shows such as Ek Chutki Aasman, Bandini and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann to name a few. She has also co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein.



The actress is currently on a mission to bring about awareness on breastfeeding. An inspiration to new mothers, Chhavi has been a leading light encouraging mothers to regain post-partum confidence. In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Chhavi expressed her thoughts on breastfeeding in public. She said, “Breastfeeding is a beautiful thing between a mother and a child. It's a bond that is impossible to break. Those 20 minutes with the baby is bliss. So I like that 'us' time to be secluded and with no one around. Yes, there are times when we have to step out of the house with the baby. Public breastfeeding should be allowed. If you are allowed to smoke, drink, abuse in public, why not breastfeeding? It's the most beautiful and natural thing to do. All of us have done it at some point in time. Why shy away from it? A lot of importance is given to breastfeeding.”