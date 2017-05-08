Chhavi Pandey joins 'Shaurya...'

Actress Chhavi Pandey has been roped in to star in the mythological show "Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha".

Chhavi will be seen essaying the role of a ‘banjaran' (gypsy) in the celebrity special episode.

"I like exploring different characters. So, when I was narrated the puppet story of the show, I was keen to take it up. I haven't played the role of ‘banjaran' before," Chhavi said in a statement.

"I will enter the show in the celebrity special episode which will mark a twist in the storyline," added the actress, who has previously appeared in shows like "Teri Meri Love Stories", "Ek Boond Ishq", "Yeh Hai Aashiqui" and "Silsila Pyaar Ka".

"Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha" is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)