Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Chhoti Bahu actor Raj Logani roped in for Paramavtar Shree Krishna

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
11 Jan 2018 01:06 PM

& TV's Paramavtar Shree Krishna has been witnessing quite some exciting entries in the recent past.

We recently reported about Vinit Kakar being roped in for the role of Kaaliya Naag in the show. Unfortunately, after shooting for a day, the makers realised that he looked too young to fit into the character. He was therefore replaced by Athar Siddiqui.

While the creatives have been trying to dish out interesting content, we hear that there is another story being churned which will merge with the current. 

For the same, the makers have roped in Raj Logani for the role of Lord Indra. Raj will be an integral part of the storyline.

In the past, Raj has appeared in shows such as Piya Ka Ghar and Chhoti Bahu in the past. 

 

Tags > &TV, Paramavtar Shree Krishna, Raj Logani, Piya Ka Ghar, Chhoti Bahu, Athar Siddiqui,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Go Top