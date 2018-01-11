Chhoti Bahu actor Raj Logani roped in for Paramavtar Shree Krishna

& TV's Paramavtar Shree Krishna has been witnessing quite some exciting entries in the recent past.

We recently reported about Vinit Kakar being roped in for the role of Kaaliya Naag in the show. Unfortunately, after shooting for a day, the makers realised that he looked too young to fit into the character. He was therefore replaced by Athar Siddiqui.

While the creatives have been trying to dish out interesting content, we hear that there is another story being churned which will merge with the current.

For the same, the makers have roped in Raj Logani for the role of Lord Indra. Raj will be an integral part of the storyline.

In the past, Raj has appeared in shows such as Piya Ka Ghar and Chhoti Bahu.