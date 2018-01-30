Home > Tv > Tv News
Chidiya Ghar fame Anjita Poonia joins Zee TV’s Ishq Pakeezah

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: After making a debut on small screen with SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar, TV actress Anjita Poonia has signed another show.

The pretty looking girl has been roped in for Zee TV’s upcoming drama Ishq Pakeezah produced by Creative Eye.

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront on giving away all the news about the show.

For the uninitiated, we have exclusively reported about Ishq Pakeezah will be based on the most controversial topic Triple Talaq. We also wrote about Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani fame Eisha Singh and Channel V’s Friends: Conditions Apply actor Adnan Khan are roped in to play the lead roles in this series.

Now, according to our sources, Anjita Poonia has joined the Ishq Pakeezah gang and will play Adnan’s sister Alina.

Anjita confirmed the news with us.

Other actors who are part of the soap are Monica Khanna, Gunn Kansara, Dhiraj Rai and Nishikant Dixit.

