Child actor Aakriti aka Kullfi wishes to meet Madhuri & Hema

Mumbai: Debutant Aakriti Sharma who will be seen in STAR Plus’ upcoming daily ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’ must have definitely stolen your hearts by her cute dance moves, innocent looks and impressive expressions through the promos. Do you want to know who inspires this little one?

Excited about her first show, Aakriti says that veteran actors Madhuri Dixit and Hema Malini inspire her the most. She loves watching their videos of acting and dancing and tries to incorporate them in her performance.

She shared, “Madhuri Ma’am and Hema Ma’am are my most favourite actors. My love for acting and dancing started because of them. I want to become as good as them and meet them someday in my life. I know all of Hema Ma’am’s dialogues from Sholay and Madhuri Ma’am’s dance on ‘Ek Do Teen’ and can perform on them even in my sleep.”

We hope the Dhak Dhak Girl and Dream Girl are listening to this little admirer!?

