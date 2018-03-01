Home > Tv > Tv News
Child actor Avtaar Vaishnani to enter Mere Sai

01 Mar 2018 01:28 PM

Mumbai: Young talent Avtaar Vaishnani, who was last seen in popular shows like Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan, Beintehaa, etc., has been roped in for Sony TV’s ongoing mythological series Mere Sai (Dashami Creations).

We hear that Avtaar will be seen essaying the role of Keshav in the show.

Our source informs us that Avtaar is replacing the child actor, who is currently essaying the role of Kulkarni’s (Vaibhav Mangle) son Keshav in the show.

Avtaar has already started shooting for the show and his entry will go on-air soon.

When TellyChakkar contacted Avtaar, his mother confirmed the news with us.

Good luck, Avtaar.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

