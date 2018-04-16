Child artist Deepika & Randeep prove that age is no bar to being friends

Mumbai: The age factor should never deter anyone from making new friendships. One such friendship between people who are far apart in age is visible on the sets of Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Randeep Rai (Sameer Maheshwari) has struck a very endearing friendship with 10 year old Ridhima (Deepika) and they are both inseparable when there is a break on the sets. They occupy themselves with playing some games and just spreading happiness on the sets.

(Also Read: On-screen love turns real for Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actors!)

Recently, with the soaring summer temperatures everyone has found their own way of beating the heat. Randeep and Deepika are often seen enjoying themselves eating ice lollies during shoot breaks. Ridhima portrays the role of Deepika and is a part of the family that Sameer stays with in Delhi.

What do you think about Randeep Rai?

When contacted Randeep Rai, he shared, “Deepika and I have become very good friends. She is one of the most adorable child actors I have met till date. We goof around on the sets during our breaks and also play fun and harmless pranks on our co-stars once in a while. Our favourite activity is eating ice lollies during breaks. It’s a lovely experience shooting with her as she is full of energy and there is never a dull moment when she is on the sets. Everyone in the team adores her a lot. At times, when I feel a bit low and I miss my gang of co-stars, she makes me smile with her antics.”