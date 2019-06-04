News

Child artist Raktim Samanta joins the team of Sun Bangla’s Beder Meye Jyotsna

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019

KOLKATA: Sun Bangla’s fantasy folklore Beder Meye Jyotsna is an eternal love story between Prince Kanchan and a snake charmer’s daughter named Jyotsna. Actors Ravi Shaw and Sneha Das respectively have been essaying these iconic characters.

With the entry of the character of Gojoraj, the show will now unfold a lot of interesting twists and turns.

Gojoraj is the king of elephants and has been sent by Bonobibi, the reigning Goddess of the jungle, to protect the king of Bijoy Nagar. Gojoraj has superhuman powers that help him control the elephants and also see the future. He loves to eat, especially laddus.

Popular child artist Raktim Samanta is playing the role of Gojoraj.

So, gear up to watch the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes! Beder Meye Jyotsna airs at 7.30 PM on Sun Bangla.

