News

This child artist to replace Shaurya Shah in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jul 2019 04:02 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. It stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles of Karthik and Naira respectively. The show has seen many changes since its time leap and the separation of the lead onscreen couple. The cast of the show will be facing a minor replacement once again, as Shaurya Shah aka Kairav called it quits because of health issues. The makers of the show were looking for a new Kairav. Now, a picture shared by a fan-page account of the show revealed the new face. Yes, it seems the makers of the show have finally found their replacement. 

A fan page account of the show shared a photo showcasing the old Shaurya Shah on the left and another kid on the right as the new Kairav. The post reads as, “Old kairav vs New kairav..No repost.”

Take a look below.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Kairav, Shaurya Shah, Moshin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Kartik, Naira, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis...

Karisma Kapoors grooves with Judge Bosco Martis on Dance India Dance sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days