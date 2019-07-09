This child artist to replace Shaurya Shah in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. It stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles of Karthik and Naira respectively. The show has seen many changes since its time leap and the separation of the lead onscreen couple. The cast of the show will be facing a minor replacement once again, as Shaurya Shah aka Kairav called it quits because of health issues. The makers of the show were looking for a new Kairav. Now, a picture shared by a fan-page account of the show revealed the new face. Yes, it seems the makers of the show have finally found their replacement.

A fan page account of the show shared a photo showcasing the old Shaurya Shah on the left and another kid on the right as the new Kairav. The post reads as, “Old kairav vs New kairav..No repost.”

