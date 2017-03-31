Child artiste Dishita Sehgal ‘excited’ about her next movie with Irrfan Khan

Child actor Dishita Sehgal was a mere 4 years old when she first faced the camera!! And that in itself was huge as she faced screen space with the Bollywood biggie Akshay Kumar for the flick Baby, wherein she played his daughter!!

Known for her acting prowess at such a young age, the little beauty went on to cast a spell on Television with her shows Dream Girl on Life OK and Badii Devrani on & TV.

With more than 30 ads to her credit, that too with biggies like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Tisca Chopra, Dishita got the opportunity to work with directors like Neeraj Pandey, Pradeep Sarkar, Ram Madhvani, Gauri Shinde, Saket Chaudhary etc from the phase wherein she set foot as an actor till now.

Now, Dishita is excited as she has got a very significant role on the big screen!! In the Hindi flick ‘Hindi Medium’, Dishita will have a full-fledged role to play, and will play the daughter of Irrfan Khan and Sama Qamar. The movie will revolve around their family wherein the daughter will have the most important part to play. The movie will be directed by Saket Chaudhary, and will be written by Zeenat Lakhani. It will be produced by Maddock Films and T-Series.

Dishita has also been part of movies Neerja and Dear Zindagi.

The girl who is 6 years old now, is the perfect mix of beauty and talent!! Here’s wishing the kiddo a great future!!