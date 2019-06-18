Child artists Hardik Gohil and Raj Mange roped in for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Here we are back with exclusive news on your favourite show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (Gul Khan and Nilanjana P).



TellyChakkar broke the news about actor Romit Raj making his way in the show (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/romit-raj-enter-star-plus-kullfi-kumarr-bajewala-190616).



Now, we have heard that makers have roped in child artists Hardik Gohil and Raj Mange to play important cameo in the drama.



Hardik is also part of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Raj rose to fame as young Hanuman in Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali.



