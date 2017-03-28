Child marriage track to unfold in Colors’ Thapki Pyar Ki

Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) recently introduced a new family!

Popular actors Vishal Jethwa, Jaanvi Sangwan and Rehaan Roy have been adding drama with their presence.

As expected, viewers will be treated to a lot of drama in the forthcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “The upcoming episodes will throw light on the issue of child marriage. A high voltage wedding drama is in store for the viewers of Thapki as the Rajasthani family wants Bihaan (Manish Goplani) and Thapki’s (Jigyasa Singh) daughter, Bani (Nitanshi Goel) to get married to their younger son (Vishal Jethwa). Thapki and Bihaan will be strictly against this marriage and this will call for a major drama for sure.”

When we contacted Manish, he confirmed the development with us.

What will Bihaan and Thapki do now to save Bani from this marriage? Only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for more updates.