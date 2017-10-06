TellyChakkar.com has always been ahead reporting about upcoming shows on TV. We were the first one to break the story of the writer turned producer Anirudh Pathak coming up with a new show on the life of Chandra Shekhar Azad under his banner Writer’s Galaxy.

We also reported, Delhi based theatre actor, Karan Sharma will be playing the lead role in the historical TV series.

TellyChakkar.com now exclusively has all the star cast of the show. As we mentioned earlier that the makers are roping actors from the FTII acting batch, they are also keen on getting theatre arists on board, the majority of the star cast is formed by such artists.

Out of the many actors present in the show, the one name that comes out very prominently is film actor Aakash Dahiya. Dahiya started his career as casting director and is still an associate casting director in Mukesh Chabbra’s casting agency. Aakash, best known for his stint in films like Rockstar, Gangs of Wassepur, Chillar Party and many more has been finalised by the makers for a prominent character. He will be playing the iconic character of Bhagat Singh in the series. Aakash also happens to have done the casting for the show.

Not just Aakash, another Anurag Kashyap and FTII protégé is part of the venture. Akash Sinha, who has done many projects with Kashyap will be playing Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil. Sinha is also part of ALT Balaji’s Bose: Dead/Alive. Santanu Ghatak, a theatre personality will play Rajendranath Ghatak, all of these historical characters were part of the famous Kakori Conspiracy. Furthermore, American actor Zachary Coffin, who has been part of films like Mary Kom, SRK’s Fan and such have been roped in to play a British evil officer.

With such talented actors, looks like the makers are trying their best to make the show diverse.

We buzzed, Aakash Dahiya, however he refused to comment anything about the development.