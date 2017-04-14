Chirag Jani bags Sony TV’s Porus

Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming historical drama ‘Porus’ based on King Porus and Alexander The Great, has got one more actor on board.

And he is none other than the dashingly dapper Chirag Jani!

A source shared with us, "Chirag will be playing the character of Dasyu, a king who trains the young King Porus into becoming a warrior."

When we called the actor, he confirmed the news with us and shared, “I am learning horse-riding and sword-fighting for the role, and I’m excited about it as it has variant shades,” says Chirag.

Apart from Chirag Jani, as reported by Tellychakkar.com, Rati Pandey, Rohit Purohit, Ishita Ganguly, Praneet Bhat among more will be part of the series.

As readers would know, Porus will be based on the Battle of Hydaspes which occurred between King Porus and Alexander. The shoot for this Swastik Production’s daily will commence in May and air from September onwards.

Popular actor Laksh will play the titular role.

Are you as excited to watch this epic drama just like we are?

Let us know what you think in the comments section.