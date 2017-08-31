Sony TV’s mythological drama Vighnaharta Ganesh is already the talk of the town, courtesy its magnanimous scale. The daily is receiving good reviews for its content.

TellyChakkar.com has some interesting scoop about the Contiloe Productions. According to our little birdie, TV actor Chiraj Jani will enter Vighnaharta Ganesh on the channel.

We broke the news of Jani being a part of Sony TV’s Porus and now he’ll be making an entry in the mythological drama on the same channel.

The lad will be seen as Dasayu in the upcoming show Porus.

Chirag will play the negative character of Sindhura who is the son of Lord Brahma. According to our source, “Sindhura will be a very powerful man who will misuse his power and turn out to be a devil. He wants to be the king of Pataal lok, hence he will be waging a war against the Gods. The Gods will then go to Lord Ganesh to seek help.” His character will be a troublesome one and he would make life difficult for everyone and only Lord Ganesh will be able to defeat him.

Chirag will start shooting for the show by next weekend. Sindhura will sustain in the show for next six months.

Jani confirmed the news of his entry although he is still unaware on how his character will shape up.

Vighnaharta Ganesh is the first TV show in India to use the motion-capture camera.

It’ll be interesting to see how the audience will react to Jani’s negative character in the daily series.

