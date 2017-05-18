Chiranjeet Chakraborty to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

All the fans of notable actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty can cheer up and flash a bright smile!

The actor, who was seen in Bengali flicks like Kiriti Roy, Shororipu and Chotushkone, will be seen as a guest in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

We hear it’s going to be a fun filled show.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 18 May at 10 pm.

On the work front, Chiranjeet will be seen in the upcoming Dev and Rukmini Maitra starrer sports drama, Champ.

