Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Chiranjeet Chakraborty to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 May 2017 11:13 AM

All the fans of notable actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty can cheer up and flash a bright smile!

The actor, who was seen in Bengali flicks like Kiriti Roy, Shororipu and Chotushkone, will be seen as a guest in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

We hear it’s going to be a fun filled show.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired on 18 May at 10 pm.

On the work front, Chiranjeet will be seen in the upcoming Dev and Rukmini Maitra starrer sports drama, Champ.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates. 

Tags > Zee Bangla, Apur Sansar, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top