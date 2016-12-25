Christmas on TV shows to bring ‘everlasting’ joy…

The festivities of Christmas have begun, and the countdown to welcoming the Santa Claus and decorating the Christmas tree has started!!

A joyous ambience that brings family, kith and kin together, Christmas is all about celebration, happiness, singing carols and having the best of delicacies.

The Christmas followed by the New Year usually marks for double celebration and the entire weekend is supposed to be the time to lay back and recall the best of memories in the year gone by.

Every festival brings in extra excitement for the broadcasters and makers wherein they get an opportunity to cash in by having tracks related to the festive ambience.

And this Christmas is no different!!

Yes, most of the shows are loaded with high-ended drama that leaves no space for a joyous ambience. But there are certainly few shows which have not missed out on the chance to celebrate Christmas.

& TV’s singing reality show was the first to cash in on the Christmas fervour!! Viewers witnessed a handsome Santa’s entry in the reality show as he sang ‘Jingle Bells Jingle Bells Jingle All The Way’… The Santa was none other than the ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh. He not only had a good time on the set, but also gifted the Judges Shaan, Salim, Benny and Neeti with really funny and memorable gifts.

Well, this was just a beginning. This weekend, the contestants will be seen wearing the Christmas caps and singing. The stage of the reality show will be well-decorated for Christmas.

In the &TV comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, there will be performances galore as the popular characters of the show will make merry amidst the Christmas ambience. Furthermore, lead couples of other &TV shows will also join in at the gala to unfold at Angoori bhabhi’s (Shubhangi Atre) place.

Moving over to Star Plus, the popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will heighten its drama around a Christmas party that will be celebrated.

In Life OK, two of the popular shows will celebrate Christmas in style!!

The entertainer to the core, Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant will see not one, not two, but seven Santa Clauses dressed up in style to impress the little kid R.A.M. in their own way!!

In May I Come In Madam, there will be four Santa Clauses that will assemble to impress Sanjana (Neha Pendse). Actually, Sanjana will love to cuddle the Santa’s beard, and Sajan (Sandeep Aanand) will decide to dress up as Santa to be cuddled by his girl. However, the twist in the tale will be that there will be 3 other Santas present waiting to be cuddled by Sanjana. Well, an interesting turnaround where Santa for a change, will want to get his dream fulfilled rather than fulfilling others’ dreams.

On Colors, all the fiction shows are gearing up for some heavy-duty drama to end the year with a big bang. And the onus of celebrating Christmas will lie on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. We hear that the makers are gearing up for the occasion, and it will be a surprise for viewers.

On Zindagi, Madhu will don a Santa Claus avatar in the show TV Ke Uss Paar to make her son Vivek’s life easier at work.

On SAB TV, the robotic comedy show Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan will see the ever-friendly Y.A.R.O. helping out a kid who would be disappointed at not celebrating Christmas. To bring a smile on his face, the robot would celebrate Christmas with him.

On Zee TV, the show bordering on family values, Sanyukt will have a celebratory fervour with one of the sons in the house Niranjan (Mohit Sharma) coming in the guise of Santa to please everyone. Well, when joy is there, drama is also there!! That’s what TV soaps are all about. And amidst the Santa rejoicement, there will be high-voltage drama with a confrontation, revelation and action coming all at once.

The popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain will be a celebrity-filled Christmas with Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) wanting to make their Christmas special by getting tickets to watch the Star Screen Awards and seeing their favourites Salman Khan (Karthik’s favourite) and Shahrukh Khan (Naira’s favourite). The weekend will see a huge integration of Yeh Rishta family and Star Screen Awards.

Phew!! Lot to enjoy, and lot to see this Christmas in your favourite shows… Are we right?