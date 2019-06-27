CID team begins shooting for their upcoming series CIF minus ACP

MUMBAI: CID, the show that began its journey almost 21 years back in the year 1997, finally bid goodbye to its loyal viewers a couple of months ago, and fans were really disappointed.



Now the team is coming up with a new series CIF, which will air on Dangal. The look of the serial is out, and the team has started to shoot for the series in Lucknow. One of the fan clubs shared the looks of Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastav, and Ansha Sayed.



The three are seen in a cop avatar, and we are sure the audience are eagerly waiting for the show to begin. It's exciting to see Daya and Abhijeet together after so long, but the sad news is that the gang is shooting without our very own ACP and he won’t be a part of the show.



