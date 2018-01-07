Cinevista Studio fire put out even as Bepannah set suffers damage

MUMBAI: Bepannah in English means shelterless. And that’s exactly what the cast and crew of the under production show must have been feeling this evening as the set they were shooting on - at the Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai on the evening of 6 January - went up in flames. Almost 150 of them were immediately evacuated after a short circuit in the generator room saw a blaze erupting at 8:07 pm. The skyline around the area was lit up and the fire was visible for quite a distance, even as many a Twitter timeline saw posts of the fire being uploaded.

The Bombay fire brigade sent out eight fire engines to the spot and the blaze was got under control after a near two hour battle. The firemen finally managed to douse the flames by 10 pm.

No casualties were reported.

The Cinevista studio is spread over five acres and actors such as TV heart throb Jenifer Winget, Harshad Chopda and Sehban Azim have been filming at the location for nearly a month, if sources are to be believed. Jennifer had revealed her look for the show recently to the delight of her millions of fans.

The studio also houses the set of Haasil. However, it was not affected by the fire whereas the Bepannah set was badly damaged. The latter was being produced for Hindi GEC Colors while Haasil has been commissioned by Sony Entertainment Television.

It was not clear how the shooting schedule of Bepannah would be impacted at the time of writing.