'City of Dreams' is a powerful and compelling show: Atul Kulkarni

Actor Atul Kulkarni is ecstatic about the positive response to his political thriller "City of Dreams", and says it is one of the most unique stories he has worked on in his career.

Set in Mumbai, the 10-episode thriller drama is helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The web series, by Applause Entertainment, has become the breakout Indian show of the month, based on May 2019 data on IMDb.

"'City of Dreams' was one of the most unique stories I worked on. It is a powerful and compelling show which unfolds many stories which remain lost in the city," Atul said in a statement.

"My character as a politician has been loved by the audience and my performance has been praised. Now that it is one of the breakout shows on IMDb, all I can say is hard work always pays," he added.

Atul is "overwhelmed by the enormous response the show has been receiving".

"It is exciting to be listed on IMDb amongst the others. Kudos to all the cast members of ‘City of Dreams' in taking every effort for making this a success and Nagesh for his excellent direction and bringing this series to life," he added.

Kukunoor is also happy with the "terrific response".

"The whole team of 'City of Dreams' is grateful to the audience. I'm also thankful to the entire team at Applause and Hotstar who have put in a lot of effort in taking this show to the audiences."

To this, actress Priya Bapat added: "The web is driven by strong performances and stories and 'City of Dreams' delivers on that promise. Nagesh sir has flawlessly developed this hallmark. This success would not have been possible without the incredible cast and crew."

"City of Dreams" is the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which erupts after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure.

(Source: IANS)