Co-stars at war: When Tanvi got tortured by cleanliness freak Neha

After shooting for day and night, the set becomes the second home for actors.

And every actor likes to keep their vanity room neat and clean, as they would keep their home.

Bahu Humari Rajni-Kant actress Neha Kaul, is one hygiene freak who keeps her room spick and span all the time. And if the room is left in a mess, the consequences are way too scary for her roommate Tanvi Thakkar!

Neha and Tanvi share the same makeup room and while Neha was away for a holiday, Tanvi enjoyed the liberty to have fun recklessly. But when she realised that Neha will be back on the set, Tanvi panicked and sorted the room, to not upset her friend.

The not so easy to please Neha though managed to find a fault and scolded Tanvi for her uncleanliness.

Oh No!

Well well, the entire incident was part of a fun video that the two pretty ladies shot on the set

Here checkout...

When we contacted Tanvi to know more about the same, “Neha and I are very good friends and we bond really well. As we were getting bored on the sets, we thought of making a video. And surprisingly everyone loved it and now they are asking us to make another episode. Neha actually is very hygienic and I am quite messy. The moment Neha steps inside the makeup room, she starts organising things on her own. I would also like to add here that Neha has been the best roommate of mine on sets till date.”

Keep up the bond alive, girls!