Code M actor Tanuj Virwani is having SLEEPLESS NIGHTS!

MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani, who has been seen in Poison and is currently shooting for Code M, is a hardworking man.



Tanuj has been shooting for 3 projects back-to-back and barely gets time to even catch up on sleep. Hence, he makes sure that on his way to the shoot from his house every morning, he switches his phone off for about 2 hours so he catches up on the much-needed sleep.

Tanuj says, Poison, Inside Edge 2, and Code M! Life has been hectic, and it's a great phase for me, but yes, I have not been catching up on the so called beauty sleep, as when not shooting, I try and spend time with family, so the two-hour travel to work is my time and I don't feel like even looking at my phone.'

Tanuj is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri. However, his affluent background is shadowed by his sincere attitude and hard work. He is a talented actor who started his Bollywood career with Luv U Soniyo in 2013. He then appeared in 2014 film Purani Jeans opposite Izabelle Leite and Aditya Seal. Tanuj is popularly known for his role of Vayu Raghavan in the Amazon original television series Inside Edge.