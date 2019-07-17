COLD WAR between THESE two Manmohini actresses?

MUMBAI: Manmohini is doing well for itself. The supernatural show, which airs on Zee TV, is being loved by the audiences for its storyline. However, the show recently grabbed eyeballs for a different reason.

According to the reports, actresses Garima Rathore and Reyhna Malhotra who play Siya and Mohini respectively in the show, are not on talking terms. A source close to the show told SpotboyE.com that the on screen rivals don't share a good rapport off screen as well and that they try to maintain distance on sets and often ignore each other if not in a scene.

However, when the portal contacted the actresses to know the truth, Reyhna said, "Who gave you this piece of information that we don't talk? My relationship with her is of a co-actor as we are working on the same show. We have gone for outdoor shoots together where we shared room. She has come to my home and stayed for two days initially when the show started. So if I would have any problem with her why would I take her home? So I don't know; what more I can tell you to prove that everything is okay between us and we talk.”

When the actress was further asked if they are friends on sets, she replied, "See, you cannot be friends with everybody you work with. And I am very clear as I maintain very cordial relationship with the people I work. So, there are people who are your friends and some are your colleagues. So, she is somebody who I will draw as a colleague.”Garima is yet to make her comment.