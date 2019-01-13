News

Colors’ Artists Share Their Memories On The Occasion Of Lohri

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2019 04:08 PM
MUMBAI: Shivin Narang a.k.a Jai Mittal in COLORS’ Internet Wala Love
“There are many fond memories related to Lohri. As I am from Delhi, we all used to look forward to the winters as Lohri marked the end of the winter season. I remember my friends and I used to dance together around the bonfire and it was so  much of fun.”

Kamya Punjabi playing Preeto in COLORS’ Shakti...Astitva ke ehsaas ki commented, “Lohri is one festival, I look forward to eagerly. Lohri brings back childhood memories of when our family would gather around the lit fire and offer our prayers to the lord. I’ll be celebrating the festival with my daughter this year, we’ve even planned to don the chef’s hat and cook a delightful meal for the celebration. I’m also celebrating the festival on Shakti’s set where everyone is like an extended family, we might have a special lunch on that day as everyone is excited to eat a few homemade delicacies.

Sudesh Berry playing Harak Singh in COLORS’ Shakti...Astitva keehsaaski commented, “ I am a typical Amritsari Punjabi and in our community we celebrate Lohri in full spirit. It’s a very pious occasion where we give offering to Lohri Mata and pray for the prosperity and good health of all our near and dear ones. This year I’ll be celebrating the festival with my family, I particularly look forward to the authentic folklore and dances. We also have a special lunch planned on set too.  May the festival bring lots of happiness and success all around for everyone. Happy Lohri”
 
Tags > Shivin Narang, Kamya Punjabi, Sudesh Berry, Colors tv, Internet Wala Love, Shakti...Astitva ke ehsaas ki, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
John Abraham
John Abraham
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days