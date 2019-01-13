Colors’ Artists Share Their Memories On The Occasion Of Lohri

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang a.k.a Jai Mittal in COLORS’ Internet Wala Love

“There are many fond memories related to Lohri. As I am from Delhi, we all used to look forward to the winters as Lohri marked the end of the winter season. I remember my friends and I used to dance together around the bonfire and it was so much of fun.”



Kamya Punjabi playing Preeto in COLORS’ Shakti...Astitva ke ehsaas ki commented, “Lohri is one festival, I look forward to eagerly. Lohri brings back childhood memories of when our family would gather around the lit fire and offer our prayers to the lord. I’ll be celebrating the festival with my daughter this year, we’ve even planned to don the chef’s hat and cook a delightful meal for the celebration. I’m also celebrating the festival on Shakti’s set where everyone is like an extended family, we might have a special lunch on that day as everyone is excited to eat a few homemade delicacies.



Sudesh Berry playing Harak Singh in COLORS’ Shakti...Astitva keehsaaski commented, “ I am a typical Amritsari Punjabi and in our community we celebrate Lohri in full spirit. It’s a very pious occasion where we give offering to Lohri Mata and pray for the prosperity and good health of all our near and dear ones. This year I’ll be celebrating the festival with my family, I particularly look forward to the authentic folklore and dances. We also have a special lunch planned on set too. May the festival bring lots of happiness and success all around for everyone. Happy Lohri”

