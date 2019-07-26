Colors’ Bahu Begum has already made a SPECIAL PLACE in the HEARTS of the audience… Here’s PROOF!

MUMBAI: Muslim dramas have been quite well received by Indian television lovers.

After successful running shows like Qubool Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah, the genre is now being explored by the newly launched Bahu Begum, a presentation by Colors that deals with polygamy. Set against the ostentatious backdrop of Bhopal, the show beautifully depicts the royal Islamic vignette, culture, and meaningful symbolic rituals surrounding marriage.

A holder of the Bahu Begum title, Begum Raziya is the matriarchal head of the most prestigious family of the city. She has created her own dynasty by being at the forefront of politics and public life. Although Raziya very rarely displays her emotions, she has immense love for her son, and her world revolves around him. On hearing about her son’s return from London, she is thrilled and gears up to share the big news of fixing his marriage to his childhood friend. While Azaan always cherished his friendship with her, Noor dreamt of becoming his begum. But as destiny would have it, Azaan returns home with the love of his life, Shayra.

Bahu Begum brings together a stellar cast of well-established actors whose strong portrayal of characters makes the show an enthralling proposition for viewers. Along with Arjit Taneja, Sameeksha Jaiswal, Diana Khan, and Simone Singh, Bahu Begum will feature an ensemble cast of Mohammad Nazim as Azgar , Supriya Shukla as Yasmin, and Amrapali Gupta as Suraiya in pivotal characters.

The show was launched with many expectations and fanfare, and as it made its way to the television screens, the BARC ratings listed Bahu Begum as a bumper opener! The show received a whopping rating.

In the ongoing track, Noor loses her mother as well as to-be husband Faiz in a blast. She holds Shaira responsible for this huge loss of hers. To seek revenge, Noor snatches Azaan from Shaira and gets married to him.

The show has started with a bang, and we hope that the team achieves more success!