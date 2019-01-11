Colors Bangla kick-starts the new year with two shows: Arabya Rajani and Khonar Bochon

KOLKATA: Bengali channel Colors Bangla recreates the magic of folklores with two legendary stories: Arabya Rajani and Khonar Bochon.



Produced by Daag Creative Media, Khonar Bachon envisions the life of famed Bengali poet and astrologer Khona, played by Oindrilla Saha. Born to the royal family of Singhal, Khona was a near genius and an astute predictor from a very young age, with a keen interest in the study of cosmic astrology and horoscope. Most prominent for her early poetic compositions and contribution to Bengali literature, Khona’s life took an unforeseen turn, when her predictions came in direct conflict with those of her father-in-law, who was also a very respectable astrologer. Viewers can catch this captivating drama starting 14th January, Monday to Saturday at 6 PM.



Promising to become a new cult favourite amongst the audience, Arabya Rajani stars Jasmine Roy as Scheherazade and Gourab as Shahryar in this recreation of the most popular collection of Persian fantasy-fiction tales. Starting with Alibaba and the Forty Thieves, Scheherazade narrates the enchanting tales from the eminent Arabian Nights, followed by Aladdin’s Wonderful Lamp, Sinbad, and many more. Produced by Surinder Films, the show airs from Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM.



Commenting on the new addition to the line-up, Rahul Chakravarti, Business Head, Colors Bangla and Colors Odia, said, ‘COLORS Bangla is kick-starting 2019 in high-gear, rekindling the fantasy-fiction genre with Arabya Rajani and an offbeat storyline in Khonar Bachon. Continuing with our promise to deliver variety content, we realized that these popular folklores have tremendous recall value and people would love for these to be adapted onscreen. The stories are not only visually compelling but are also laced with a social message, which makes it even more appealing. We have a very exciting line-up of content for the viewers in the coming months. Hope viewers appreciate our efforts.’