Colors Bangla to launch Bengali adaptation of popular Hindi drama Udann

Loyal viewers of Colors Bangla can rejoice!

Readers, the channel is all set to bring a new show for its audience.

Titled Resham Jhanpi, it is the Bengali adaptation of the popular Hindi daily Udann, which launched with child artist Spandan Chaturvedi in the lead role. Post the leap, Meera Deosthale stepped into her shoes.

Coming to its Bengali counterpart, talented actor Smriti Singh playing the lead.

Other actors who will play key role are June Maliah, Sandip Dey, Joyjit Banerjee and Runa Banerjee.

Produced by Shibaji Panja, it will air from 13 February, Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm.

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.