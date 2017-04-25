Colors Bangla to launch new show Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya

Time to usher in another new serial!

Tellychakkar.com recently reported about Colors Bangla launching two new shows namely Roopkatha and Jhumur.

Now we bring to you information about its another offering Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya. As the title suggests, the daily will be about Sree Chaitanya’s life.

Actor Ishaan Sadhukhan has been roped in to play the lead role of Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya.

Other actors who are also part of this project include Arijit Chowdhury, Titas, Srijita and Arindam.

Produced by Rana Sarkar and directed by Gopal Chakroborty, it will launch from 1 May, at the 6.30 pm slot.

In an earlier story, we have mentioned that Jhumur will replace Ki Kore Toke Bolbo. However, as per latest development, Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya will replace Ki Kore Toke Bolbo.

As per a source associated with the channel, Pita will now wrap up on 1 May, instead of 29 April and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya (MSC) will launch at 6.30 pm on 1 May. It will be an hour long special show. From 2 May, MSC will continue as a regular half an hour episode.

On 2 May, Roopkotha will launch at 7 pm and it will also be an hour long special show. From 3 May, it will continue as regular half an hour episode. And as mentioned earlier, on 3 May, Jhumur will launch at 7.30 pm. It will start as a regular half an hour episode.

So, gear up for the shows.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.