Colors Bangla to launch a period drama ‘Prothom Protisruti’

After launching a mythological soap, Manasha, recently, Colors Bangla is now set to launch a period drama titled Prothom Protisruti.

Penned down by Ashapurna Devi, Prothom Protisruti is one of the path breaking novels of its time. Ashapurna Devi was honored with the Jnanpith Award in 1976 for this novel. This is the first part of a trilogy.

The story revolves around Satyabati and her various stages of liberty and identity. This is the era when the British rule was in the process of taking over from various Hindu and Muslim rulers and the education system was changing. Child marriage was prevalent, and women’s education was a struggle. Satyabati got married as a child and her journey is full of many ‘firsts’ and it is her father’s faith and trust in her that gives her the confidence to question all the social norms. She even questions some of her father’s decisions and makes him realize that the betterment of women is extremely important. As a daughter, a wife and a mother, Satyabati strives to make the lives of women better and independent. The journey of Satyabati is the journey of a society from darkness to light, from ignorance to awareness.

Sushmili Acharjya has been roped in to portray the role of Satyabati.

Other actors to play key roles here include Prerona Bhattacharya, Manasi Sinha and Mallika Majumdar. Prerona will play Bhubaneshwari, Manasi will play Elokeshi while Mallika will be seen as Mokkhoda.

Produced by DAAG Creative Media, Prothom Protisruti will start from 5 March airing every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm.

